Latest Instagram Posts
Overriding the jury, the voters, and the families? This decision is sparking major outrage across the state. What’s your take? #therogginreport #news #trendingnews #fyp #nbcpalmsprings
The FAGE WTA Finals are bringing some of the world’s top women tennis players to the Coachella Valley — but the impact goes far beyond the court. From hotels and restaurants to local tourism and small businesses, just how much of an economic boost is this tournament bringing to the desert? @maria_nvtv is a closer look at what this international sporting event could mean for our local economy. #WTATennis #WTFinals #CoachellaValley #LocalEconomy #PalmSprings
Palm Springs Pride's theme this year was “BE INCLUDED.” So why was Code Pink told it couldn't march? For the second year in a row, the anti-war and feminist group was denied a place in the Pride Parade. Organizers say the group's message doesn't directly support the LGBTQ+ community and point to concerns raised by community members. Code Pink says its members include LGBTQ+ people and argues that exclusion goes against the spirit of Pride. After the parade ended, the group took to the route anyway. Was this a matter of protecting the purpose of Pride — or a contradiction of its message of inclusion? Where do you stand? #PalmSpringsPride #CodePink #LGBTQ #FreeSpeech #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
Palm Springs Pride is celebrating 40 years of community and inclusion this year. And while hundreds of thousands of people painted the town rainbow, others took the occasion to protest against the exclusion of one group from the parade. Tune in to our on air newscasts at 8:30 and 11 p.m as our @newsbyalondra takes us inside the festivities and protest that took place this year.
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) John Moreno Jr. with the TFL 2) Kingston Pellum with the snag or, 3)Parker Lewis with the interception #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Pride weekend brought the party to the pool at the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs! David Reese stopped by the annual GED Magazine pool party, where an estimated 1,000 people gathered to celebrate community, inclusivity and Pride. The festivities continue with more events, including the Locker Room after-hours party and the Refresh pool party following Sunday’s parade. #PalmSpringsPride #PrideWeekend #AceHotel #GEDMagazine #NBCPalmSprings
@chef_matthew_resler executive chef and partner of @ashandvine.restaurant sits down with us to talk about his life as a marine sniper and law enforcement officer, family dinner at his Italian household, cooking on tour with Jason Aldean, how cooking food brings him out of his shell, and a friendship with two co-workers that blossomed into a must try restaurant in downtown Palm Springs. The full episode is on our YouTube page and nbcpalmsprings.com #palmspringsrestaurant #palmspringsfood #coachellavalleyrestaurant
Palm Springs Pride is officially underway and many local businesses are already looking ahead at the major economic boost this annual event brings every year. Our @newsbyalondra will have live coverage at 4:30, 5 and 6 p.m on air and online where she’ll speak to business owners about how they prep for the big crowds.
A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump’s 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery for 14 days, less than an hour after the project won final approval despite hours of public opposition.
Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed called Vice President JD Vance “habibi” during his victory speech. But the Arabic term of affection can have very different meanings depending on the context. CNN’s Leila Gharagozlou explains.