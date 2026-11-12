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Breakfast for just $1 while helping local families this holiday season! Starting Thursday, Spencer’s Restaurant in Palm Springs is offering ANY breakfast menu item for just $1, with proceeds benefiting DAP Health’s Winter Fest. The annual effort provides food, blankets and toys to families in need across the eastern Coachella Valley. Want to give a little more? The restaurant’s owner will match additional donations up to $10,000! The deal runs from 7:30–10 a.m. through November 22. Reservations are required through OpenTable. Would you take advantage of a $1 breakfast to support a great local cause? #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #DAPHealth #SpencersRestaurant #WinterFest #SupportLocal