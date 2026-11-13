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80 years later, their stories still matter. These remarkable World War II Veterans were featured in our Emmy-winning special report, “80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley’s WWII Legacy.” As a small thank you for sharing their stories, we surprised them with the Emmy. It was an honor to recognize these heroes, all over 100 years old, for their service and sacrifice. To them, and to all who have served, Happy Veteran’s Day.