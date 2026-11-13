Latest Instagram Posts
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ISSUES NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP, HALTING DEPARTURES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on our socials and story posts for the latest updates #breakingnews #faa #nbcpalmsprings #groundstop #nationalnews
🎣 The fish are coming to Lake Cahuilla! Watch as Lake Cahuilla is stocked with fish ahead of the community Fishing Derby! A big thank-you to Mark Jernigan, owner of Yellow Mart in Indio, for being a longtime supporter of this special community event. Local businesses like Yellow Mart help keep traditions like this going! Get ready to cast a line and enjoy a great day at the lake! 🐟 #LakeCahuilla #FishingDerby #YellowMart #IndioCA #CoachellaValley #CommunitySupport
FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A 2-1 victory for your Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight! Another hard-fought win, another reason to celebrate in the desert! 🐦🔥 WHO’S READY FOR MORE? 🔥 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyTown #firebirdswin
🏒 PREGAME WITH TIM O’BRIEN! 🔥 The Firebirds are back on home ice tonight, and Tim O’Brien has the message heading into tonight’s matchup! Coachella Valley is looking to turn things around and defend home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. It’s time to get loud, Firebirds fans! LET’S GO BIRDS! 🔥 📍 Acrisure Arena 🕖 Puck drop: 7 PM #CVFirebirds #OneValley #TimOBrien #Hockey #FirebirdsHockey
289 requests from ONE requester-14x more than anyone else in the city. s That’s 2,200 staff hours and over $100K in wages alone coming straight out of taxpayers pockets. 😳 #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #publicrecords #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
An 18-year-old’s life cut short and a search for answers continues. Authorities identified Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs as the young man killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Calle Rojo in Coachella. No arrest have been made, and investigators are working to identify suspects.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry! Two weeks until Thanksgiving. What are your plans?
Where do you stand on how cities should handle public notification for neighborhood changes? #therogginreport #laquinta #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
We have all the coverage on today’s Veterans Day Parade in Palm Springs on nbcpalmsprings.com. #nbcpalmsprings #veteransday #fyp #veterans #usa
80 years later, their stories still matter. These remarkable World War II Veterans were featured in our Emmy-winning special report, “80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley’s WWII Legacy.” As a small thank you for sharing their stories, we surprised them with the Emmy. It was an honor to recognize these heroes, all over 100 years old, for their service and sacrifice. To them, and to all who have served, Happy Veteran’s Day.