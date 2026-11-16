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🥅🔥 EIGHT ROUNDS. ONE BIG WIN. THE FIREBIRDS GET IT DONE! 🔥 No goals in overtime meant it was time for a shootout thriller at Acrisure Arena — and the Firebirds delivered! Eduard Sale and John Hayden came through in the first six rounds, while Ostman made clutch saves to keep Coachella Valley alive. Then, in the eighth round, JUGNAUTH SEALED THE DEAL! 🚨 The eight-round shootout is officially the longest in Firebirds franchise history, breaking the previous record of seven rounds. Now THAT’S how you finish a game! 🐦‍🔥🏒 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena #Hockey ShootoutWin