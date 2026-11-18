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119 JOBS AT RISK… BUT FREE GOLF? DRD warned of major cuts if Measure P failed. Now a three-year free golf agreement is raising questions about taxpayer money and priorities. Watch the full Roggin Report at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley#DesertRecrestionDostrict
Clouds of gas that erupted from California’s Chiquita Canyon Landfill were released due to routine drilling operations, according to the LA County Fire Department. They said the gasses are naturally occurring and don’t pose a risk to the public.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE STORY: BURGER BOX IS HOLDING A SOFT-LAUNCH RE-OPENING. NBC Palm Springs @maria_nvtv got a tour of the fully restored restaurant. Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 to see the full rebuild and learn when the official re-opening is happening #burgerbox #760 #localbusiness #exclusivestory #reopening
NBC Palm Springs Volunteer day at Food Now in Desert Hot Springs
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: White meat, dark meat, or vegetarian?
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: cooler weather is headed our way!
🥅🔥 EIGHT ROUNDS. ONE BIG WIN. THE FIREBIRDS GET IT DONE! 🔥 No goals in overtime meant it was time for a shootout thriller at Acrisure Arena — and the Firebirds delivered! Eduard Sale and John Hayden came through in the first six rounds, while Ostman made clutch saves to keep Coachella Valley alive. Then, in the eighth round, JUGNAUTH SEALED THE DEAL! 🚨 The eight-round shootout is officially the longest in Firebirds franchise history, breaking the previous record of seven rounds. Now THAT’S how you finish a game! 🐦🔥🏒 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena #Hockey ShootoutWin
Headline: He Cleans Wheelchairs for FREE — And the Story Behind It Is Amazing! At just 21 years old, Dean Lopez is turning his passion for car detailing into something much bigger. After a simple act of kindness went viral, he and his business partner began cleaning and restoring wheelchairs for free. They’ve already helped hundreds of people, including veterans and wheelchair athletes. And Dean says it’s something he never wants to stop doing. Watch his inspiring story! #ActsOfKindness #WheelchairCommunity #GoodNews #NBCPalmSprings #CommunityHeroes
Remember shopping at Toys “R” Us? The iconic toy retailer is making a comeback just in time for the holidays! Toys “R” Us has opened more than 160 standalone stores nationwide, including locations in California. Some even feature candy shops and cafes! And there’s more: a new store is planned for New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. Looks like the holiday wish list just got a little longer! #ToysRUs #HolidayShopping #RetailNews #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Jadarius Hester with the jump pass TD, 2) Anthony Hodge with the rushing TD, 3) Jayden Ayers with the rushing TD, 4) Jacob Vann with the Saftey, or 5) Jadarius Hester with the rushing TD #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball