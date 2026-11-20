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San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned on social media that the city is preparing for “king tides” that could exceed 9 ft high, after speaking with the National Weather Service. Lurie repeatedly warned San Franciscans to take the forecast seriously.
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Joe Mejia with the big catch, 2) Kingston Pellum with the interception, 3) Blake Washington with the force fumble, 4) Barron Contios with the TD throw, or 5) Zavier Washington with the clutch catch #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa honors his Tia Carmen by cooking with love, passion, and bold flavor. The dish he prepares for us: a delicious ember roasted purple yam, exemplifies that perfectly. This is Angelo Sosa on a plate. The full interview is up right now on nbcpalmsprings.com and our youtube page. #Celebritychef #chefangelososa #tiacarmen #grandhyattindianwells
Authorities have officially confirmed the identity of a body found in Twentynine Palms as 19 year old Marriner Richards. The marine was reported missing on November 7, after leaving the Tortoise Rock Casino. Community search groups made up of local residents, private investigators, and family members searched through the desert terrain and found the body inside an abandoned building located just minutes away from the casino and the Marine Corps base.
The search efforts for a missing 19 year old marine in Twentynine Palms took a turn today after a body was located inside an abandoned building, less than 10 minutes away from the marine base. Authorities have not yet identified the body. Marriner Richards was reported missing on November 7 and was seen leaving Tortoise Rock casino. Tune in to our 5 and 6 p.m newscasts for the latest details in this ongoing investigation.
🎈 The desert is about to get a whole lot more colorful! We have liftoff in Cathedral City as the 12th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend! Sunrise launches, glowing balloons after dark, live music, and a giant tethered balloon ride. There’s something for the whole family (yes, even the pups 🐶). Maria Noble Valdez has a preview of what to expect! #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
@chefangelososa has created a Southwestern Thanksgiving feast for the holiday over at @tiacarmeniw inside @hyattindianwells
Millions spent. Just 29 people permanently housed. And 53 back on the streets. Are Coachella Valley’s homelessness programs delivering the results taxpayers deserve? Fred Roggin takes a closer look at the numbers, the setbacks, and the questions local officials need to answer. Is the money making a lasting difference? WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT at NBCPalmSprings.com. #CoachellaValley #Homelessness #PalmSprings #FredRoggin #NBCPalmSpring
Making a difference, one service call at a time! 💗 Comfort Air partnered with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, donating a portion of every October service call, with owner Paul Voda matching the contributions. The campaign is helping raise awareness and remind the community about the importance of early detection. Watch the story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #CoachellaValley #BreastCancerAwareness #SusanGKomen #ComfortAir #EarlyDetection
ammoth Mountain is getting buried in snow! More than 20 to 32 inches of fresh snow have fallen in the past 24 hours, with more on the way today and overnight. And look at these guys go! Getting a ski resort ready for opening day is no easy job. There’s a whole lot of hard work happening behind the scenes before the first skiers hit the slopes! 🎥 Video: Matt Williams, Mammoth Mountain #MammothMountain #CaliforniaSnow #SierraNevada #WinterWeather #Snowfall