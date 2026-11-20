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ammoth Mountain is getting buried in snow! More than 20 to 32 inches of fresh snow have fallen in the past 24 hours, with more on the way today and overnight. And look at these guys go! Getting a ski resort ready for opening day is no easy job. There’s a whole lot of hard work happening behind the scenes before the first skiers hit the slopes! 🎥 Video: Matt Williams, Mammoth Mountain #MammothMountain #CaliforniaSnow #SierraNevada #WinterWeather #Snowfall