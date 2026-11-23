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The holiday travel season is well underway, and whether you’re traveling by air or on the road, this year’s trip may come at a higher price. We spoke to travelers at Palm Springs International airport about the ways they planned around this year’s high airfare prices - and their concerns after multiple flight disruptions interrupted thousands of flights last week. Our @newsbyalondra will have all those details in our 5, 6 and 11 p.m newscasts.