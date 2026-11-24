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From a bustling mining town to a proposed landfill and correctional facility, Eagle Mountain Mine has seen it all. Now residents are sharing more about the town’s history, and for the very first time, the current owner is speaking about their operations and what comes next. Catch the full story in Made in Eagle Mountain: The Story of a Ghost Town this Thursday at noon on KPSE, or stream it on the NBC Palm Springs YouTube channel and website. What do you think the next chapter holds for Eagle Mountain?