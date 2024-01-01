Coachella Valley Toy Drives - 2024 Holiday Season
Join us in spreading joy this holiday season by participating in these local toy drives. Your generosity can make a child's holiday wishes come true!
Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Annual Toy Drive
Event Date: Thursday December 19th
Location: 47-470 Van Buren St. Indio, CA 92201
Donation toys at 47-470 Van Buren St. Gifts are distributed during the giveaway event where children must be present.
Contact:
Visit Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for more details.
Spark of Love Toy Drive by Coachella Valley Fire Departments
Location: Multiple locations in Palm Desert and Bermuda Dunes
Bring new, unwrapped toys or donations by December 23rd.
Drop-off Locations:
- Station 33: 44400 Town Center Way, Palm Desert
- Station 67: 73200 Mesa View Drive, Palm Desert
- Station 71: 73995 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert
- Station 81: 37-955 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes
Contact:
Check with your local fire station for more information.
Palm Springs Fire Department Annual Toy Drive
Location: Fire Station No. 2, 300 North Calle Encilia, Palm Springs
30th annual toy drive, collecting new unwrapped toys. Donations accepted year-round for next year's drive.
Contact:
Visit the Palm Springs Fire Department Website for more details.
Martha's Village Toy and Gift Drive
Location: Steel Gym Palm Springs: 1751 North Sunrise Way, Suite E, Palm Springs
Palm Springs Men's Chorus is helping Martha's Village collect unwrapped toys and gift cards for families experiencing homelessness.
Contact:
Visit the Palm Springs Gay Mens Chorus website for more details.
Ben and Jerrys and Riverside County Sheriff Toy Drive
Event Date: Saturday December 14th
Location: The River, 71800 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Bring an unwrapped toy or sports equipment valued at $10 or more for a FREE scoop of ice cream!