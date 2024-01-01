Coachella Valley Toy Drives - 2024 Holiday Season

Join us in spreading joy this holiday season by participating in these local toy drives. Your generosity can make a child's holiday wishes come true!

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Annual Toy Drive

Event Date: Thursday December 19th

Location: 47-470 Van Buren St. Indio, CA 92201

Donation toys at 47-470 Van Buren St. Gifts are distributed during the giveaway event where children must be present.

Contact:

Visit Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for more details.

Spark of Love Toy Drive by Coachella Valley Fire Departments

Location: Multiple locations in Palm Desert and Bermuda Dunes

Bring new, unwrapped toys or donations by December 23rd.

Drop-off Locations:

  • Station 33: 44400 Town Center Way, Palm Desert
  • Station 67: 73200 Mesa View Drive, Palm Desert
  • Station 71: 73995 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert
  • Station 81: 37-955 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes

Contact:

Check with your local fire station for more information.

Palm Springs Fire Department Annual Toy Drive

Location: Fire Station No. 2, 300 North Calle Encilia, Palm Springs

30th annual toy drive, collecting new unwrapped toys. Donations accepted year-round for next year's drive.

Contact:

Visit the Palm Springs Fire Department Website for more details.

Martha's Village Toy and Gift Drive

Location: Steel Gym Palm Springs: 1751 North Sunrise Way, Suite E, Palm Springs

Palm Springs Men's Chorus is helping Martha's Village collect unwrapped toys and gift cards for families experiencing homelessness.

Contact:

Visit the Palm Springs Gay Mens Chorus website for more details.

Ben and Jerrys and Riverside County Sheriff Toy Drive

Event Date: Saturday December 14th

Location: The River, 71800 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Bring an unwrapped toy or sports equipment valued at $10 or more for a FREE scoop of ice cream!