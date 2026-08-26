Society Garlic Named August Desert-Friendly Plant of the Month by Coachella Valley Water District

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Looking for a colorful, water-wise addition to your desert garden? The Coachella Valley Water District is highlighting society garlic as its August desert-friendly plant of the month.

The plant may have an unusual name, but society garlic offers both visual appeal and a surprising culinary connection.

Lorraine Garcia, communications manager for the Coachella Valley Water District, said the plant gets its name from its distinctive smell.

“It actually smells a bit like garlic or a little bit like a scallion onion,” Garcia said.

And unlike many ornamental plants, society garlic can also make its way into the kitchen.

The flowers and stems are edible and can be used to add flavor to dishes.

“For those who love culinary, using things from the garden in their kitchen, this adds flavor to your garden and your kitchen,” Garcia said.

Society Garlic Stays Green Year-Round

Society garlic is also an attractive option for desert landscaping because its stems are evergreen.

That means the plant can continue providing green color even after its flowers have finished blooming.

“When it's not blooming anymore, or maybe you've used the blooms in your kitchen, it's still green and it's a really beautiful plant,” Garcia said.

The plant is particularly well suited for late summer and fall, when it produces its blooms.

“It actually blooms from summer to fall, so it's a perfect time to have it in your garden,” Garcia said.

Where to Find Society Garlic

Residents interested in adding society garlic to their landscape can check with local nurseries, where they can also find other desert-friendly plants.

For more information about water-wise landscaping and desert-friendly plants, the Coachella Valley Water District directs residents to its conservation resources.

Society garlic is another option for homeowners looking to create an attractive desert landscape while being mindful of water use.

For more information, visit CVWD.org/conservation.