Water Wise Wednesday
Society Garlic Named August Desert-Friendly Plant of the Month by Coachella Valley Water District
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Looking for a colorful, water-wise addition to your desert garden? The Coachella Valley Water District is highlighting society garlic as its August desert-friendly plant of the month.
The plant may have an unusual name, but society garlic offers both visual appeal and a surprising culinary connection.
Lorraine Garcia, communications manager for the Coachella Valley Water District, said the plant gets its name from its distinctive smell.
“It actually smells a bit like garlic or a little bit like a scallion onion,” Garcia said.
And unlike many ornamental plants, society garlic can also make its way into the kitchen.
The flowers and stems are edible and can be used to add flavor to dishes.
“For those who love culinary, using things from the garden in their kitchen, this adds flavor to your garden and your kitchen,” Garcia said.
Society Garlic Stays Green Year-Round
Society garlic is also an attractive option for desert landscaping because its stems are evergreen.
That means the plant can continue providing green color even after its flowers have finished blooming.
“When it's not blooming anymore, or maybe you've used the blooms in your kitchen, it's still green and it's a really beautiful plant,” Garcia said.
The plant is particularly well suited for late summer and fall, when it produces its blooms.
“It actually blooms from summer to fall, so it's a perfect time to have it in your garden,” Garcia said.
Where to Find Society Garlic
Residents interested in adding society garlic to their landscape can check with local nurseries, where they can also find other desert-friendly plants.
For more information about water-wise landscaping and desert-friendly plants, the Coachella Valley Water District directs residents to its conservation resources.
Society garlic is another option for homeowners looking to create an attractive desert landscape while being mindful of water use.
For more information, visit CVWD.org/conservation.
By: Thalia Hayden
August 26, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Tonight the city of Coachella made history - becoming the first city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to enact a permanent data center ban. The unanimous decision comes after months of demands from hundreds of residents asking city council to shut down a massive data center project proposed in the east end of the city. Tonight at 11, our @newsbyalondra has the latest details.
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings
Did you know that a tablespoon of olive oil per day is great for your health? Starkie Sours shares why in this Wellness Wednesday tip! 🥗
Dolly Parton’s Lasting Impact on LGBTQ+ Community Dolly Parton’s music touched generations — and her message of acceptance left a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community. ❤️🏳️🌈 In Provincetown, Massachusetts, members of the queer community are remembering the country music legend and the influence her allyship had on their lives. #DollyParton #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #MusicLegend #Provincetown #CountryMusic #NBCPalmSprings
Title: Dolly’s Final Song Is Set for 2046 Dolly Parton has left fans one final musical gift. 🎶 The country music legend recorded an unreleased song that is set to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday in 2046. Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at age 80 following what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer. Her music and legacy will live on for generations. ❤️ #DollyParton #CountryMusic #MusicLegend #Entertainment #Nashville #NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Dolly song? 🎶