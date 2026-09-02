Rain Lily Named September Desert-Friendly Plant of the Month

The Coachella Valley Water District is highlighting the rain lily as its September desert-friendly plant of the month.

The compact plant can be used in pots and containers, along walkways or as a border. It has bright green, evergreen stems that remain attractive even when the plant is not blooming.

Despite its name, the rain lily does not require more water than other desert-friendly plants. The name comes from its flowers, which typically appear after summer rainfall.

Lorraine Garcia, communications manager for the Coachella Valley Water District, said the plant can bloom from August through fall. Home gardeners can also encourage blooms by giving the plant a simulated rain shower with a garden hose.

Rain lilies grow to about 1 foot by 1 foot and produce large, white, lily-like flowers. While the plant is visually attractive, Garcia said she does not know of a notable scent.

The rain lily follows last month's featured plant, garlic, which was highlighted for both its garden and culinary uses.

Residents interested in adding rain lily or other desert-friendly plants to their landscaping can check with local nurseries. The Coachella Valley Water District also provides landscaping information and resources through its conservation program.

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