Water Wise Wednesday
CVWD Offers $2-Per-Square-Foot Rebate for Non-Domestic Turf Removal
For some of the Coachella Valley’s largest landscapes, replacing grass with desert-friendly landscaping can reduce maintenance while helping conserve water.
The Coachella Valley Water District is offering a new turf conversion rebate specifically for customers who use non-domestic water, including canal water, recycled water and well water.
Lorraine Garcia of CVWD said the program is intended for customers who do not receive the typical domestic water service used at most homes.
Examples of eligible customers can include golf courses, homeowners associations and other properties with large landscapes that use non-potable water.
The rebate provides $2 per square foot for qualifying turf conversion projects. Projects must be at least 500 square feet and can be as large as 100,000 square feet. Multiple projects are allowed.
The program is supported by approximately $1.5 million in funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's WaterSMART program. CVWD previously reported receiving $1.5 million through the Water and Energy Efficiency Grant program to support additional turf conversion projects.
Garcia said replacing turf does not necessarily mean sacrificing the appearance of a property. She pointed to existing examples of HOAs and golf courses that have removed grass from areas that are not used for play or recreation.
The district encourages desert-friendly landscaping as a way to reduce outdoor water use. CVWD says landscape conversion rebates are currently $2 per square foot, although eligibility and project limits vary depending on the type of customer and program.
For the non-domestic program, projects must receive written pre-approval from CVWD before work begins. Retroactive rebates are not approved, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must also provide an equal match of $2 per square foot, meaning the total project cost must be at least $4 per square foot.
CVWD says the program is part of its broader effort to promote water conservation and reduce outdoor water use throughout the Coachella Valley.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2026
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