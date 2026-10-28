Water Wise Wednesday
Water Counts Academy Opens Applications for Coachella Valley Residents
Applications are now open for the Water Counts Academy, a collaborative program designed to promote water conservation, education and awareness throughout the Coachella Valley.
The program is supported by six local water agencies working together to serve the community and raise awareness about water-related issues.
Lorraine Garcia, communications manager for the Coachella Valley Water District, explained that the agencies collaborate under the name CV Water Counts to promote conservation and educate residents about the region’s water resources.
The Water Counts Academy offers an opportunity for community members to learn more about water issues and the work being done by local agencies.
Applications are currently being accepted, but space in the class is limited.
Interested residents can find application information and sign up online at CVWaterCounts.com.
The program is part of ongoing efforts by local water agencies to encourage water conservation and increase public understanding of the challenges facing the Coachella Valley’s water supply.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
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