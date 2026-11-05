Water Wise Wednesday: What Not to Pour Down Your Kitchen Drain

What goes down the kitchen drain can have a major impact on home plumbing and the community sewer system. That's the message from the Coachella Valley Water District in this week's Water Wise Wednesday segment.

Lorraine Garcia, communications manager for the district, explained the meaning of FOG, which stands for fats, oils and grease.

Common examples include cooking grease, baking grease, oils and thick salad dressings. When these substances are poured down the sink, they can cool, harden and build up inside pipes.

Garcia recommends allowing grease to cool after cooking and then wiping it out of pans and placing it in the trash rather than washing it down the drain.

The buildup can create what is known as a "fatberg," a mass of hardened fats, oils and grease that can clog household plumbing and lead to expensive backups and repairs.

The problem can extend beyond individual homes. FOG buildup can also block community sewer pipes and damage pumps used in the wastewater system.

The Coachella Valley Water District encourages residents to keep fats, oils and grease out of their drains to help protect both household plumbing and public infrastructure.

For more information about FOG and other water-related topics, visit cvwd.org.