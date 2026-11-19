Coachella Valley Water District is highlighting the purple coneflower as its November desert-friendly plant of the month.

During this week's Water Wise Wednesday, Communications Manager Lorraine Garcia shared how the colorful plant can add beauty to local landscapes.

The purple coneflower features tall stems topped with large flowers, downward-growing purple petals and a dark cone-shaped center.

Garcia says the plant is a great accent for desert-friendly landscapes because it can grow in full sun and requires little maintenance.

She also recommends planting several together to add more color and character to a garden.

Residents interested in adding purple coneflowers to their landscape can visit their local nursery to find the plant and other desert-friendly options.

Water Wise Wednesday is brought to you by the Coachella Valley Water District.