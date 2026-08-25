An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, August 25, 2026!

Because high temperatures will continue to exceed 110° each afternoon this workweek, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday.

Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley -area through Friday as well.



Today, and again tomorrow, you can expect lots of sunshine -- with perimeter mountain clouds -- with high temperatures in the lower one-teens.

As far as surface moisture is concerned, the Valley will experience dew points in the 50s with middle-of-the-day relative in the teens through Thursday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings