Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, August 26, 2026!
Because high temperatures will continue to exceed 110° each afternoon this workweek, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday.
Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley -area through Friday as well.
The Coachella Valley will see sunshine today with a few clouds, dew points in the 50s, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and above-normal high temperatures in the middle one-teens.
We'll see a combination of mountain and high clouds on Thursday and Friday when peak temps will reside in the lower one-teens.
The Valley will experience some relief from the extreme heat beginning Sunday when those number slip below 110°.
A Celestial Heads-Up: You'll see a Full Moon on Thursday.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 25, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Dolly song? 🎶
BREAKING NEWS: Country artist Dolly Parton has died at 80 following prolonged issues. Our Maria Noble Valdez has more here. Be sure to stay tuned nbcpalmsprings.com for more information. #dollyparton #breakingnews #nbcpalmsprings
📘Make your child the main character in a book, or give someone a special keepsake.📕 Thalia discovered this app and wanted to share it with all of you: Bookestry.com
Meet Kaydee, the newest visitor to the Big Bear Valley Eagle Nest! Kaydee has been making herself right at home — and on Sunday, she gave viewers some seriously adorable head tilts while checking out her reflection in the camera dome. Experts believe Kaydee is female based on her size compared with Shadow, who she’s recently been spotted hanging out with following the death of Shadow’s longtime partner, Jackie. Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets, Sandy and Luna, fledged a few weeks ago and are now out on their own. For now, we’re happy to follow along with Kaydee’s sweet adventures! ❤️🦅 #BigBear #BigBearValley #BaldEagle #KaydeeTheEagle #ShadowTheEagle EagleNest CaliforniaWildlife Wildlife NBCPalmSprings
Calling MOOOM! The Iowa State Fair’s annual Mom Calling Contest is back, and these kids brought their best—and funniest—mom calls to the mic! From Fortnite updates to snack emergencies, apparently everything is a five-alarm situation when you’re a kid. 8-year-old Vivien Sullivan of Ankeny took home first place, a blue ribbon and $5! Would your kid win this contest? 👀 #IowaStateFair #MomCallingContest #Iowa #StateFair #KidsBeingKids #FunnyKids #Mom #FamilyFun #ViralVideo #NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
It’s that time of year again! It’s the start of the 2026 Friday Night Lights season, and you can see all the action here on NBC Palm Springs and nbcpalmsprings.com #fnl #fridaynightlights🏈 #football #nbcpalmsprings
UPDATE: The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that one person has died and another two were injured after a home explosion on Ocotillo Rd in Twentynine Palms. Security camera video from a nearby neighbor captured the dramatic blast around 8:28 p.m., followed by a fire that brought a massive emergency response from fire and law enforcement agencies across the Morongo Basin. The burning structure has been confirmed as a residence at 6427 Ocotillo Ave. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Detail team is conducting the investigation. Tune in to our evening newscasts for the latest information.
A little galaxy far, far away… meets the debate over surveillance cameras. 👀 A man dressed as Darth Vader spoke at a San Diego City Council meeting this week, telling members the emperor is a “fan of Flock,” the company behind license plate-reading cameras facing scrutiny across the country. The moment came as communities debate the balance between public safety, technology and privacy. #SanDiego #FlockCameras #LicensePlateReaders #Surveillance #Privacy #StarWars #DarthVader #California #LocalNews #NBCPalmSprings
From Jackie and Shadow to the next generation. Millions watched the beloved Big Bear bald eagle family. Now, following Jackie’s death, conservationists are working to protect and track the young eagles who could represent the future of the species. See the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #BaldEagles #BigBear #WildlifeConservation #NBCPalmSprings #southerncalifornia