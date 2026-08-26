An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, August 26, 2026!

Because high temperatures will continue to exceed 110° each afternoon this workweek, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday.

Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley -area through Friday as well.

The Coachella Valley will see sunshine today with a few clouds, dew points in the 50s, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and above-normal high temperatures in the middle one-teens.

We'll see a combination of mountain and high clouds on Thursday and Friday when peak temps will reside in the lower one-teens.

The Valley will experience some relief from the extreme heat beginning Sunday when those number slip below 110°.

A Celestial Heads-Up: You'll see a Full Moon on Thursday.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings