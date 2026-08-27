An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, August 27, 2026!

Because high temperatures will continue to exceed 110° today and again tomorrow, the National Weather Service has continued its Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday.

Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley -area through tomorrow as well.

The Coachella Valley will be under bands of clouds today, all associated with Post Tropical Cyclone Iselle which is located hundreds of miles to our Southwest over the NE Pacific. Despite the clouds, the Valley will still experience high temps in the lower one-teens this afternoon.

Skies clear for your Friday with another day of peak-temps well above 110°.



Those Valley numbers finally fall below 110° beginning Sunday... closer to 100° by Tuesday... and a few light showers are possible on Wednesday. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings