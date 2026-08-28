An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Outloo on Friday, August 28, 2026!

The peak of the Hurricane Season traditionally occurs during the second week in September. And -- after studying the latest weather forecast models -- it looks like those projections will live up to those trends.



According to the latest GFS outlook, the NE Pacific will see three tropical systems on September 7 -- Lowell, Karina and (not yet formed) Marie -- all moving generally to the WNW.



Also of interest is Tropical Storm Dolly which the National Hurricane Center has dying over the North Central Atlantic this weekend. BUT, the latest tropical renderings have Dolly coming back-to-life as it enters the very warm waters (88°) of the Gulf of Mexico. If Dolly follow this outlook, she will stage her comeback over the Southeastern Texas coast on 9/7.



Stay tuned!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings