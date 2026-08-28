An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, August 28, 2026!

Because high temperatures will exceed 110° today, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through this evening.

Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley -area through tonight as well.



Today, the Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies but with high humidity and above-normal high temperatures in the lower one-teens.



Valley highs slowly slip from around 110° on Saturday to near-normal numbers close to 107° for your Sunday, followed by several days of below-normal temps next week.

On-shore winds will be an issue in those wind-prone areas of SoCal early next week, especially on Sunday and Monday during the late-afternoon/evening hours. You may see elevated dust and dirt those two days.

Although humidity will be a problem again today, dew points will at their lowest on Monday. But with gusty winds combined with dry air, the Fire Danger around SoCal may become an issue.

See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings