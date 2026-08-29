An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, August 29, 2026!

Because high temperatures will once again exceed 110°, the National Weather Service has extended its Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley though 8p tonight.



Today, the Valley will see lots of sunshine -- while surrounded by a few perimeter mountain clouds -- with above-normal high temps just above 110°.

You can expect a sunny Sunday along with near-normal highs close to the 107° mark. Next, a week of highs closer to 100° each afternoon.

With dew points in the 50s, there will be some humidity today and tomorrow, then drier air moves-in for your Monday and Tuesday.

During the late-afternoon/evening hours, on-shore winds will be a bit breezy today, then stronger on Sunday and Monday. Elevated dust and dirt may reduce air quality those two days.



I'm still looking at a chance of a few showers around the Coachella Valley late-Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings