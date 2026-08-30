Jerry's SoCal 'Sunday Morning' Weather Briefing on Sunday, August 30, 2026!

You can expect a sunny Sunday along with near-normal highs close to the 107° mark. Next, you can expect several days of below-normal highs just above 100° each afternoon this week.

There will be some humidity today followed by a slight reduction of dew points each day through Thursday.



During the late-afternoon/evening hours, on-shore winds will become a bit gusty today, tomorrow and possibly Tuesday. Elevated dust and dirt may reduce air quality those days.

By-the-way... a couple of tropical systems may bring clouds and rain over the Southwest in our future.

Some moisture from a weakening Hurricane Karina may be pulled-up over Southern California on Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning when a few mountain showers are possible.

Also, there is still a chance that remnants of future Hurricane Marie could be steered our way bringing with it widespread rain over the Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings