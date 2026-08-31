Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, August 31, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with some humidity and slightly below-normal high temperatures around 104°.

You can expect cloud-free afternoons on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with much drier air and below normal highs closer to 100°.

On-shore winds will become a bit gusty around those wind-prone areas of SoCal during the late-afternoon/early evening hours today, tomorrow and possibly Wednesday.

Also -- after several days of humid conditions -- the Coachella Valley will begin to dry-out beginning tomorrow. See images for details.

I'm still keeping an eye on the Northeast Pacific as a Tropical Wave -- currently Southwest of Acapulco -- may develop into Tropical Storm (maybe Hurricane) Marie. Although confidence is low, there is still a chance a weakened Marie could bring showers over the Southwest over the Labor Day weekend.

Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings