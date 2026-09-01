Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, September 1, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under totally clear skies through Friday with below-normal high temperatures each afternoon. Valley midday highs will hover around 104° today and tomorrow, then closer to 100° for your Thursday and Friday.

After weeks of humid conditions, the Valley will finally experience much drier air as middle-of-the-day relative humidity bottoms-out in the teens each afternoon through Friday.

Although the latest long-range GFS forecast run has the tropical system named Marie now steering away from the Southern California coast, some of its moisture is still expected to be pulled over the Southwest triggering scattered showers for the Coachella Valley on Sunday and Monday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings