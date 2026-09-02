An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Wednesday, September 2, 2026!

Here's the latest on the three tropical systems in the Northeast Pacific, including Marie and what it means for Southern California.

• Karina: This major Cat-4 Hurricane (145 mph winds) will begin to weaken very slowly as it moves to the WNW over cooler sea surface temperatures while also ingesting drier air

• Lowell: This major Cat-4 Hurricane could briefly intensify to Cat-5 status Wednesday evening as it continues its trek to the West

• Marie: This Tropical Storm is expected to strengthen tonight and briefly become a Cat-2 Hurricane late-Thursday

Because Marie is now predicted to turn more to the West than previous forecasts, it's impact on Southern California has lessened. But this system is still expected to be close enough that some tropical moisture from (what's left of) Marie will be pulled-up over the Southwest.

As far as rain is concerned, I'm expecting hit-and-miss light showers for the Coachella Valley between late-Saturday and early-Monday.

See images for details. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings