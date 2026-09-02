An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, September 2, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under clear skies through Friday with below-normal high temperatures close to 100° each afternoon.

Surface air will be at its driest today with dew points around 30° and middle-of-the-day relative humidity near 10%. Those number slowly increase each day into the weekend.



While that tropical system by the name of Marie moves its way to the Northwest, tropical moisture related to this cyclone will be pulled-up over the Southwest this holiday weekend. Right now, it looks like the best shot of seeing scattered showers for the Coachella Valley will be on Sunday and Monday.

Also, clouds and rain will play roles in keeping Valley high temps in the middle-90s both Sunday and Monday.

See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings