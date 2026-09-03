Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Thursday, September 3, 2026!
Here's the latest on the three tropical systems in the Northeast Pacific, including Marie and what it means for Southern California.
• Karina: This former Cat-4 Hurricane will continue to weaken as in moves over cooler sea surface temperatures while also encountering upper-level wind shear and ingesting drier air
• Lowell: Currently moving its way to the West, this potent cyclone will maintain its Major Hurricane status while an approaching trough steers Lowell to the North toward the NW Hawaiian Islands
• Marie: Because sea surface temperatures are very warm, Marie is expected to become a Cat-2 Hurricane by tomorrow before slowly weakening over much cooler waters
Because Marie is moving to the Northwest, it's impact on Southern California will be low. But this system is still expected to be close enough that some tropical moisture from (what's left of) Marie will be pulled-up over the Southwest.
As far as rain is concerned, I'm expecting hit-and-miss very light showers for the Coachella Valley between late-Saturday into Sunday.
See images for details. Stay tuned!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 3, 2026
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