An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, September 3, 2026!

Today, the Valley will be under sunny skies with low relative humidity and below-normal high temperatures in the upper-90s/lower-100s. More of the same for your Friday.

While Hurricane Marie will remain well off-shore over the Northeast Pacific, some of the moisture from this system will be pulled-up over the Southwest this weekend.

It looks like the best shot of seeing Southern California rain will be late-Saturday into Sunday. The Coachella Valley will only pick-up widely scattered, on-and-off, very light showers Sunday morning and afternoon... if anything at all.

Also, clouds will play a major role in keeping Valley high temps well below-normal Sunday afternoon.

Next, skies are expected to clear over the Valley for your Labor Day Monday.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings