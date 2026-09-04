An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Friday, September 4, 2026!

I put together an update on those three Northeast Pacific Hurricanes (as of noon today) along with Marie's impact on the Southland.

• Karina: This former Cat-4 Hurricane will continue to slowly weaken as in moves over cooler sea surface temperatures while also encountering upper-level wind shear and ingesting drier air

• Lowell: Currently a very strong Cat-4 Hurricane and while moving its way to the West, an approaching trough will soon steer a persistent Lowell to the North toward the NW Hawaiian Islands

• Marie: This Cat-2 Hurricane is currently at peak-strength as drier air and eventually cooler sea surface temps will play roles in weakening Marie to Tropical Storm status over the weekend as she continues to move generally to the Northwest

Because Marie will be located well off-shore, it's impact on Southern California will be low. But this system is still expected to be close enough that some tropical moisture from Marie will be pulled-up over the Southwest.

As far as rain is concerned, I'm expecting hit-and-miss very light showers for the Coachella Valley on Sunday, mainly during the morning and afternoon hours. Total precipitation accumulations will range from a few sprinkles to around a tenth-of-an-inch.

Also, both a High Surf Advisory and Coastal Food Alert have been posted for the beaches along the SoCal Coast from Saturday into Tuesday.

By-the-way... Valley skies will clear for your Labor Day Monday.

See images for details. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings