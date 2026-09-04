An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, September 4, 2026!

Today, the Coachella Valley will be under totally clear skies with dew points in the 40s, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and below-normal high temperatures in the upper-90s/lower-100s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow until clouds begin to move overhead later-in-the-day. High temps on Saturday will remain below-normal, peaking only in the upper-90s.



While Hurricane Marie will remain well off-shore over the Northeast Pacific, some of the moisture from this system will be pulled-up over the Southwest this weekend.

It looks like the best shot of seeing Southern California rain will be late-Saturday into Sunday. The Coachella Valley will only pick-up widely scattered, on-and-off, very light showers Sunday morning and afternoon... if anything at all.



Also, clouds will play a major role in keeping Valley high temps well below-normal Sunday afternoon.

Next, skies are expected to clear over the Valley for your Labor Day Monday.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings