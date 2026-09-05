Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2026!
As Hurricane Marie moves generally to the Northwest over the Northeast Pacific, the system will slowly weaken as it moves over cooler sea surface temperatures while encountering Southerly wind shear by Sunday evening.
Regardless, moisture from this system will be pulled-up over the Southwest US beginning this evening into tomorrow. It looks like the heaviest rain totals will stretch in a line from Orange County to the Southern tip of Nevada.
While the heaviest precipitation totals will fall North and East of the Coachella Valley, we will see only a few very light hit-and-miss showers on Sunday morning into the early-afternoon hours.
Rain totals will range from just under a tenth-of-an-inch on the Valley's West end to a few sprinkles -- if anything at all -- on the Southeast side.
Clouds high dew points will both play a roles in keeping Valley temperatures well-below normal on Sunday.
Next, the Valley will see mostly sunny skies on Labor Day Monday along with midday highs just above 100°
See images for details.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2026
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