Hurricane Marie Brings Clouds, Rain Chances to Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley is in for a noticeable weather change this Labor Day weekend, with mostly sunny skies Saturday giving way to increasing clouds and a chance of rain Sunday.

Saturday will start mostly sunny across the Valley, with another day of below-normal temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Clouds are expected to increase later Saturday afternoon.

The change is tied in part to moisture associated with Hurricane Marie, which is expected to remain well offshore over the Northeast Pacific. Forecasters say moisture from the storm will be pulled northward into the Southwest, increasing cloud cover and rain chances across Southern California.

For the Coachella Valley, however, the rain threat remains limited.

The best opportunity for Southern California rain is expected from late Saturday into Sunday. In the Valley, only widely scattered, on-and-off and very light showers are expected Sunday morning and afternoon — if the area sees measurable rain at all.

Cloud cover will also help keep temperatures unusually mild for early September, with Sunday afternoon highs expected to remain in the 90s.

By Labor Day Monday, skies should clear across the Coachella Valley, with temperatures climbing back toward 100 degrees.

While Marie is contributing moisture to the region, the hurricane is not expected to make a direct impact on Southern California.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.