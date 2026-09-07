Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Labor Day Monday Morning, September 7, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under bands of middle-and-high level clouds today, moisture all tied to Tropical Storm Marie which is located several-hundred miles Southwest of San Diego. A few light mountain showers will be a slight possibility.

You can expect below-normal high temperatures just above 100° this afternoon followed by near-normal numbers closer to 106° Tuesday and Wednesday, again under bands of clouds.



Because dew points will be hovering around 60° through the rest of the workweek, you will feel some humidity over the next few days.

This weekend, the Valley will be under lots of sunshine with highs around 104° both days.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings