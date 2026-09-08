An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, September 8, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under bands of middle-and-high (Marie) clouds today with humid conditions at the surface, and near-normal high temperatures around 105°.

Then -- as an upper-level high moves over the Southwest -- Valley temps will heat-up beginning tomorrow.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as high temperatures approach 110° each afternoon.

Add to that, humidity levels will be an issue through Saturday as dew points will hover in the 60s each day.

By-the-way... because there will be enough mid-level moisture in place through Thursday, a few light mountain showers will be possible each afternoon.



As a trough of low pressure approaches the Southwest later this week, on-shore winds may become a bit strong in those wind-prone areas around the Valley on Friday afternoon and evening.



As of today, Sunday looks like the best day in our near future as I'm expecting plenty of sunshine, mild temps and lower relative humidity.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings