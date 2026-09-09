An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, September 9, 2026!

Once again, the Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds today with above-normal high temperatures in the lower one-teens. More of the same for your Thursday.

The Valley will also be dealing with elevated dew points in the 60s through Friday. Because of the combination of very hot temps and Desert humidity, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday.

Also -- because of an influx of mid-level moisture over Southern California -- a few mountain storms are once again possible today and tomorrow.



The Valley will be under lots of sunshine (while surrounded by mountain clouds) on Friday, followed by clear skies over the weekend.

By-the-way... Valley temps will back-off to around 100° for most of next week.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings