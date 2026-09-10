Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, September 10, 2026!
Because of hot and humid conditions, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday evening.
Like yesterday, the Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds today while midday high temperatures heat-up to just above 110°. You'll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with those peak temps just below 110°
Valley highs will reside closer-to-normal (104°) over the weekend under totally clear skies.
You'll experience some humidity through Saturday as dew points hover in the 60s each day, followed by slightly drier air on Sunday.
As a trough of low pressure approaches the Southwest, on-shore winds will become a bit gusty during the late-afternoon/evening hours on both Friday and Saturday.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2026
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