An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, September 10, 2026!

Because of hot and humid conditions, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Friday evening.

Like yesterday, the Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds today while midday high temperatures heat-up to just above 110°. You'll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with those peak temps just below 110°

Valley highs will reside closer-to-normal (104°) over the weekend under totally clear skies.

You'll experience some humidity through Saturday as dew points hover in the 60s each day, followed by slightly drier air on Sunday.

As a trough of low pressure approaches the Southwest, on-shore winds will become a bit gusty during the late-afternoon/evening hours on both Friday and Saturday.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings