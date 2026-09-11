An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, September 11, 2026!

The Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area expires this evening at 8p as high temperatures over Southern California are forecast to slowly back-off each day into next week.

The Valley can expect another day of above-normal highs -- today around that 110°-mark -- with humidity.

With dew points in the 60s, humidity will be an issue through tomorrow, followed by drier air beginning on Sunday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings