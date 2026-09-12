Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, September 12, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with slightly above-normal high temperatures between 104° and 108°. Those numbers will slowly back-off by about a degree each day into the middle of next week.

With dew points once again in the 60s, the Valley will experience humid conditions today. Slightly drier air will filter into the Valley on Sunday, more-so come Monday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings