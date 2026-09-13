Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, September 13, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see a week of sunny afternoons this week with slight peak-temperature fluctuations. After a high of 104° for Palm Springs today, the city will see a 101° by mid-week before those numbers start moving back up.

It looks like surface humidity will still be with us today followed by slightly drier air on Monday, lower dew points by Tuesday.

Checking my meteorological crystal-ball, I see a few possible changes heading our way during the middle of the next week. An upper-level low off of the SoCal Coast and a possible Tropical Storm near Cabo could both play roles in pulling-up enough mid-level moisture to trigger rain over the Southwest around Wednesday, September 23.



There will be changes... stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings