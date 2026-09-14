Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, September 14, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under totally clear skies today with close-to-normal mid-September high temperatures at 103°. Those numbers will reside just above 100° on Tuesday, just below 100° for Wednesday.



Valley dew points will hover around 50° today, middle 50s tomorrow, followed by 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Much drier air arrives on Friday when those dews will be drop into the upper-30s/lower-40s.

According to the latest long-range GFS outlook, the next chance of seeing Southern California rain will occur during the second-half of next week (September 24, 25, 26). But of course, there will be adjustments to these forecasts... so, stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings