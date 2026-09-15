Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under totally clear skies today with near-normal high temperatures just above 100°. You can expect lots of sunshine for your Wednesday and Thursday with slightly below-normal numbers in the upper-90s.

The Valley will still be dealing with some humidity today followed by drier air later this week. Dew points will hover in the middle-to-upper 50s this afternoon, closer to 50° tomorrow, 30s by Friday. At their lowest, middle-of-the-day relative humidity will bottom-out to around 10% for your Friday and Saturday afternoons.

I'm still exploring a few of those long-range weather renderings, a couple of which suggest the chance of widespread precipitation over the Southwest on Friday, September 25. As of this posting, confidence is low, but (of course) this weather nerd will keep you updated.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings