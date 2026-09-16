Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Wednesday, September 16, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies today and tomorrow with slightly below-normal high temperatures each day just below 100°.

It looks like those mild midday highs will remain in the upper-90s/lower-100s through the rest of this month.

With dew points approaching 60°, you may feel some stickiness on Thursday. But, much drier air will filter into the Valley on Friday and Saturday when middle-of-the-day relative humidity will bottom-out to around 10% each afternoon.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings