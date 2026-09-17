Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Thursday, September 17, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of sunshine today with slightly below-normal high temperatures in the upper-90s. We will hover around 100° on Saturday, just above that century-mark on Sunday.

As far as surface moisture is concerned, you may detect some humidity today, followed by much drier air on Friday and Saturday.

Spoiler Alert: The Valley will experience mild temperatures around 100° all of next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings