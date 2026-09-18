Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, September 18, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies this afternoon with low relative humidity and high temperatures around 100°. More of the same for Saturday, but with slightly hotter highs around 103°.



You can expect lots of sunshine behind a few fair-weather high clouds on Sunday with peak temps just above 100°.



It looks like the Valley will experience continued mild weather through the middle of next week.

I'm still looking at the slight chance a weakening tropical system will be located off of the Northern Baja Coast where it could be close enough to provide rain over the Southwest on September 30. Stay tuned.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings