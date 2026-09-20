Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, September 20, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of fair-weather high clouds today with middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and near-normal high temperatures just above 100°.



You'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday with some humidity, gusty late-afternoon/evening winds, and midday highs around 100°.



I'm still looking at the possibility of a weakening tropical system Southwest of the Northern Baja Peninsula pulling-up precipitation over the Southwest around September 30-October 1. Because confidence on this outlook is low, there will be changes. Stay tuned!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings