Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, September 21, 2026!

The Coachella Valley may have started the day with clouds and a few sprinkles, but skies will clear-out by this afternoon along with near-normal high temperatures in the upper-90s.



The Valley will be under clear skies on Tuesday with drier air and highs around 100°. You'll experience another sunny day on Wednesday with lower-100s.

And, it looks like we'll see more upper-90s/lower-100s through the rest of the month.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings