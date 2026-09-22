Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, September 22, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and high temperatures in the upper-90s. (Incidentally, Autumn arrives this afternoon at 5:05p.)

You'll see clear skies over the Valley on Wednesday with peak temps just above 100°.

Next -- with slightly higher mid-level moisture over Southern California -- there is a slight chance of a mountain shower on Thursday. The Valley will be under mostly sunny skies with near-normal midday highs around 100°.



Hurricane Polo -- currently a major Cat-5 storm located a few hundred miles Southwest of Acapulco -- is forecast to move its way over the NE Pacific while paralleling the Baja coastline. The latest long-range GFS has a weakened Polo over the Northern Gulf of California where it could pull-up rain over the Southwest.

Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings