Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, September 22, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and high temperatures in the upper-90s. (Incidentally, Autumn arrives this afternoon at 5:05p.)
You'll see clear skies over the Valley on Wednesday with peak temps just above 100°.
Next -- with slightly higher mid-level moisture over Southern California -- there is a slight chance of a mountain shower on Thursday. The Valley will be under mostly sunny skies with near-normal midday highs around 100°.
Hurricane Polo -- currently a major Cat-5 storm located a few hundred miles Southwest of Acapulco -- is forecast to move its way over the NE Pacific while paralleling the Baja coastline. The latest long-range GFS has a weakened Polo over the Northern Gulf of California where it could pull-up rain over the Southwest.
Stay tuned!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 22, 2026
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