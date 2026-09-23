Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Wednesday, September 23, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under clear skies today with low relative humidity and slightly above-normal high temperatures in the low-100s.

With additional mid-level moisture on Thursday, the Valley will be surrounded by clouds, a few of which could drop a few very light showers over our mountains.

We'll see mostly sunny skies during the afternoons of Thursday, Friday and Saturday with peak-temps around the century-mark each day.

Polo is currently a major Cat-4 Hurricane just to Southwest of Acapulco and will eventually begin moving to the Northwest over the NE Pacific while paralleling the Baja Peninsula.

A few few long-range weather computer models have moisture from a weakened Polo being pulled-up over the Southwest on Monday into Tuesday with most of the associated precipitaion falling East of the Coachella Valley.

Stay tuned!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings