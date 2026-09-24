Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Thursday, September 24, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with peak temperatures around 100° and dew points in the upper-50s.
With just enough mid-level moisture in place, a few light mountain showers are possible this afternoon.
You can expect sunny skies on Friday with perimeter mountain clouds and high temperatures just above 100°.
I'm still examining at a wide-variety of long-range forecasts -- all with different outlooks -- regarding moisture tied to Hurricane Polo in the Northeast Pacific. As of this posting, a couple of weather computer models have some rain over Southern California on Sunday and/or Monday, while others suggest no rain at all.
The best I can say at this time is... stay tuned!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
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Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings
Murder Suspect Vicky Kim was set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center today following her recent medical clearance to appear in court, but refused. However, she may be forced to appear should she refuse again. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we follow the latest developments of this case #VickyKim #arraignment #courtupdate #riversidecounty