Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Thursday, September 24, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with peak temperatures around 100° and dew points in the upper-50s.

With just enough mid-level moisture in place, a few light mountain showers are possible this afternoon.



You can expect sunny skies on Friday with perimeter mountain clouds and high temperatures just above 100°.

I'm still examining at a wide-variety of long-range forecasts -- all with different outlooks -- regarding moisture tied to Hurricane Polo in the Northeast Pacific. As of this posting, a couple of weather computer models have some rain over Southern California on Sunday and/or Monday, while others suggest no rain at all.

The best I can say at this time is... stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings